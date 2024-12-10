Pro Tip: Ten areas to focus on when addressing the root cause analysis of re-work.

Re-work labor refers to the work needed to fix or redo tasks that were not completed correctly or didn’t meet specifications the first time. The cost of re-work labor can be significant but sometimes immeasurable. Re-work affects not only direct labor costs but other operational aspects such as product waste, delayed shipments and material loss.

Most RCAs (Root Cause Analysis) related to the source of re-work yield the following opportunities or areas that need more focus.

Training: Ensure associates have the skills and knowledge necessary to complete tasks correctly the first time. This reduces mistakes and the need for re-work.

Standardize processes: Develop proper SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to provide clear, standardized procedures and guidelines to ensure consistency and reduce errors. Well-documented workflows minimize misunderstandings and mistakes.

Work follow-ups: Incorporate work audits throughout the shift not just at the end. Early identification of problems can prevent more extensive re-work later and offers a chance for coaching and improving expectations.

Improve communication: Poor communication can lead to misaligned expectations and errors at all levels. Ensure clear communication with associates, between departments, during down day planning and especially when planning, designing, ordering and commissioning a project.

Accountability: Expect continuous improvement from both management and the front line. Build a culture where people learn from their mistakes and grow.

Technology and automation: Invest in tools and systems that can help error-proof your process, streamline workflows, reduce human error and provide real-time feedback on performance.

Require root cause analysis: After a major unplanned event, conduct a thorough investigation to understand why the error occurred and address the underlying cause. Implement corrective actions to prevent similar issues from arising in the future.

Conduct regular audits and reviews: Periodically audit processes, training programs and SOPs to ensure they are correct and are functioning optimally. Maintenance work audits are a huge opportunity for improvement and the reduction of waste.

Foster a quality-centric culture: Encourage associates to take pride in their work and emphasize the importance of delivering quality products or services. A culture of quality helps reduce mistakes from the outset.

Set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Timely) goals: Regularly measure key performance indicators (KPIs) related to re-work and establish goals for reducing re-work labor. These goals can motivate associates to focus on improving quality and efficiency.

By addressing the root causes of re-work, companies can save time, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency, ultimately leading to better financial performance and employee satisfaction.

Rowdy Brixey is founder and president of Brixey Engineering Inc.

You can connect with him on LinkedIn.