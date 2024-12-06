HANOVER, PA. — Utz Brands, Inc. will open the Rice Distribution Center, a new logistics center located in Hanover, Pa. The center is named after Michael W. Rice, the grandson of Bill and Salie Utz, who recently retired from the company after 50 years.

Utz described the Rice Distribution Center as a 650,000-square-foot primary logistics hub for inventory storage, consolidation and distribution to other Utz facilities in the United States, utilizing advanced warehouse management system functionality in addition to 73 dock doors and 375 trailer parking spots. The company said the facility can accommodate approximately 2.3 million pallets of product and 1.1 billion lbs of product per year, which is approximately equal to 18 billion snack food servings.

“Our new logistics center reflects our commitment to operational excellence and growth,” said Howard Friedman, chief executive officer of Utz Brands, Inc. “The facility expands capacity, enhances efficiency, and streamlines operations for our customers, and we are proud to honor Mike Rice’s extraordinary legacy through it. A sincere thanks to the state of Pennsylvania and our many local agencies for their help and support in bringing this vision to life in a way that alleviates traffic flow and congestion in our community.”