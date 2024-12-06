TORONTO — Clairvest Group Inc. has made a minority equity investment in Mississauga, Ont.-based commercial bakery Redstone Food Group.

Founded in 1972, Redstone specializes in artisan parbake bread, as well as thaw-and-sell sliced artisan bread, frozen dough and rolls, primarily for the in-store bakery segment. Redstone operates three facilities in the Greater Toronto Area. Rob Wheeler, a food manufacturing veteran who runs Redstone as president and chief executive officer, will remain as the company’s majority owner under this deal, Clairvest said.

“This partnership with Clairvest is about more than just capital; it is about bringing together expertise and resources to accelerate our growth across North America,” Wheeler said. “We are excited to embark on this journey with Clairvest as we scale, innovate and enhance the value we deliver to our customers.”

Clairvest, which was founded in 1987, is a publicly traded private equity investment firm that co-invests in owner-led businesses alongside institutional investors and manages its own $4.4 billion capital. The investment in Redstone is the second partnership in food and beverage co-packing and private label manufacturing for Clairvest. It is also the firm’s 67th platform investment and first for Clairvest Equity Partners VII, a $1.2 billion investment pool with $300 million coming from Clairvest Group.