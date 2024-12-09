WAGENINGEN, THE NETHERLANDS — Food technology company Revyve and Lallemand Bio-Ingredients are partnering to produce animal-free texturizing ingredients targeting the health-conscious and environmentally aware market, according to the companies.

Lallemand will be Revyve’s distributor in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Revyve also will source one of its key raw materials from Lallemand.

The companies said the ingredient partnership is aimed at food innovation in the allergen-free and additive-free sectors.

“Revyve’s high performance yeast ingredients are a great addition to our existing portfolio of premium solutions in various categories from savory to bakery,” said Bob Villeneuve, global sales director – savory at Lallemand Bio-Ingredients. “Together we continue to create new possibilities for manufacturers to innovate and thrive in the dynamic North American food market.”

Revyve’s technology develops texturizing ingredients formulated from upcycled brewer’s yeast.

Revyve’s process does not use fermentation but breaks the cells and uses mild, low temperature processing to obtain proteins and fibers. This process results in ingredients that may feature functional properties for foaming, gelation, emulsification among others, according to the company.

“By sourcing ingredients from Lallemand, produced using the principles of circular economy, we ensure the quality and sustainability of our ingredients,’ said Jordania Valentim, chief commercial officer of Revyve. “Lallemand’s extensive market knowledge and connections allows us to bring these innovations to key customers looking for allergen-free, vegan, and natural solutions.”

Revyve has produced an egg replacer for plant-based burgers that may act similar to egg whites as well as a gluten-free egg replacer.

The yeast-based ingredients may be used in such applications as baked foods, cheese and sauces, gluten-free and egg-free applications among others.

The ingredients also may provide such textures as fluffiness, firmness, cohesiveness, crispiness and stretchiness, according to Revyve.

The companies said the partnership will see product rollouts planned for 2025 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.