COBOURG, ONT. — An investment of $3,491,269 will allow Baxter’s Bakery to purchase and install new manufacturing and packaging equipment at its wholesale baked foods manufacturing facility in Cobourg. Included in the investment is $466,569 in funding from the Ontario government through the regional development program’s Eastern Ontario Development Fund.

Family-owned Baxter’s Bakery makes wholesale bakery items for grocery stores across Canada and the United States.

“Since we began our journey in Cobourg in 2020, we have invested close to $5 million to grow our business and support our exporting plans,” said David Baxter, president of Baxter’s Bakery (Cobourg) Inc. “With this new investment, we are enhancing staff well-being with new ergonomic equipment and streamlined workflows to reduce strain and inefficiencies. These improvements promote healthier, more balanced work while boosting productivity, reflecting our commitment to a thriving team.”