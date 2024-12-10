CHARLOTTE, NC. — Truly Good Foods (TGF) has named Lisa Smith vice president of sales and marketing.

In her new role, Smith will lead sales and marketing strategies at TGF with a major focus on expanding the company’s reach, driving new business growth, and driving excellence across the customer success function, TGF said.

Smith has been with the company for eight years. She was previously director of marketing at TGF, pushing marketing strategies that include creating the company’s first consumer product goods (CPG) line, which was a success, and refreshing the overall company brand. Smith also helped drive profitability at TGF through promoting product innovation, streamlining overall product strategy, and fostering customer partnerships, the company said.

“Of all the leaders I’ve worked with in my career, there’s few as bright, curious and driven as Lisa,” said Eric Leonard, chief strategy officer and chief financial officer of Truly Good Foods. “She has a heavy bias for action and does an amazing job balancing strategic and creative thinking with detailed execution. She’s built incredible relationships with the sales team and with our customers throughout the past couple of years and will no doubt be a critical component to our growth plans in the coming years.”

Truly Good Foods was founded in 1977 by Jerry and Betty York. The company is currently a women-owned, family-run business that specializes in sourcing, manufacturing and distributing food products in bulk. These snack products include nuts, candies and snack mixes.