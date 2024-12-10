HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is expanding its Entenmann’s brand with the launch of Big Chunk cookies, a new baked snack line that comes in three different flavors: chocolate, mint chocolate and salted caramel chocolate. The soft, chewy cookies are square-shaped, made with semisweet chocolate and come in eight individually wrapped packages per bag.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Entenmann’s Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies in the cookie aisle,” said Andrea Moran Sendra, director of BBU Cookies. “These cookies strike the perfect balance of indulgence and convenience. With three irresistible varieties, we’re confident they’ll become a new favorite for cookie lovers.”

The Big Chunk cookie line can be found at select retailers in the Northeast, including ShopRite and Price Chopper.