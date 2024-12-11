CHICAGO — Mondelez International has named Volker Kuhn executive vice president and president of its European division, effective April 1, 2025. Kuhn will replace Vinzenz Gruber, who is set to retire on April 1, 2025. In these new roles, Kuhn will report directly to Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer of Mondelez. He will begin working for Mondelez alongside Gruber starting Jan. 6, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition.

Kuhn is currently chairman and a non-executive board member of European frozen food company Frosta AG. He was previously the president of the hygiene business for the British Dutch consumer product goods (CPG) company Reckitt Benckiser. In this role, Kuhn delivered top- and bottom-line performance acceleration driven by innovation, consumer centricity and category growth, Mondelez said. Kuhn also held the title of chief transformation officer at Reckitt.

Prior to joining Reckitt, Kuhn spent 26 years at Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G), where he led several critical growth accelerations, turnarounds and business transformations across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa. During his time at P&G he managed the Pringles Snacks division in Europe for 10 years.

“We’re delighted to welcome Volker Kuhn to our Mondelez International family,” Van de Put said. “His breadth and depth of international consumer packaged goods experience, coupled with his track record of impressive results and leadership impact, position him well to accelerate growth in our European region while continuing to strengthen consumer loyalty to our iconic brands.”

Kuhn received a master’s degree in economics and finance from the University of Fribourg.