URBANA, OHIO — Bundy Baking Solutions, a supplier of bakeware, pan coatings and refurbishment services to the industrial baking industry, celebrated its 60th anniversary this month.

The company was founded in 1964 as Russell T. Bundy & Associates and has achieved numerous milestones over its history, including the launch of Pan Glo in 1975, American Pan in 1985, purchasing Chicago Metallic in 2005 and introducing Synova in 2019.

The company also expanded its global reach over the years through the acquisitions of Lockwood Manufacturing in Canada in 2012, United Kingdom-based Cleanbake in 2015, FBS Prestige in Romania in 2017 and Scandinavian company Runex in 2021.

Today, Bundy Baking Solutions serves bakeries across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

“Celebrating 60 years is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers and the strength of our partnerships,” said Gil Bundy, chief executive officer of Bundy Baking Solutions. “As we honor our history, we remain focused on the future — continuing to innovate and provide unparalleled service to the baking industry.”