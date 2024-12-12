MAUMEE, OHIO — The Andersons, Inc. has named two executive vice presidents to lead its Agribusiness and Renewables segments as the company said it will shift to a two-segment operating and reporting structure designed to streamline operational efficiency, enhance cross-functional collaboration and drive growth.

The new structure will support the company’s focus on unlocking value across the former Nutrient & Industrial and Trade segments to form the Agribusiness segment, The Andersons said in its Dec. 10 announcement. The Renewables segment will continue to substantially operate as currently reported with an enhanced focus on growth.

Effective Jan. 1, Weston Heide will lead Agribusiness, and Mark Simmons will head Renewables. Initially, they will oversee day-to-day operations under the current framework as they transition to their executive vice president roles.

Financial reporting for 2024 will remain under the current structure, with the transition to the new structure beginning with the first quarter of 2025.

“We are excited to simplify our organization to enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders,” said Bill Krueger, president and chief executive officer of The Andersons. “With the experience and leadership of Weston and Mark, we are confident that this change will improve efficiency, foster innovation, and enable us to deliver a seamless, ‘one-company’ experience.”

Heide joined The Andersons in 2019 as part of its acquisition of Lansing Trade Group. He currently is the senior vice president of trade and processing where he leads business units across commodity merchandising, grain handling assets, specialty ingredients, and facility operations and safety. He brings more than 15 years of experience in the agribusiness sector covering various corporate and commercial roles.

Simmons also joined The Andersons in 2019 as part of the Lansing acquisition and currently is vice president for the renewables business, responsible for ethanol marketing, trading and plant originations. He began his career trading feed ingredients and transitioned to renewable fuels in 2006, where he was integral in the success of the ethanol trading business. Simmons has more than 25 years of experience in agriculture and the renewables industry and throughout his career has held various trading roles in crude oil, biodiesel, and refined products.