NEW YORK — IFF has promoted Michael DeVeau from senior vice president, corporate finance and investor relations to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. DeVeau succeeds Glenn Richter, IFF’s current CFO and business transformation officer, who is retiring at the end of the year, according to IFF.

“Mike is a trusted, experienced executive at IFF and has been a pivotal leader across our company’s global finance functions over the last 15 years,” said Erik Fyrwald, chief executive officer at IFF. “We conducted a thorough evaluation process, and I am proud that we identified the right leader with decades of industry experience and longstanding relationships with the investment community and our global colleagues from within IFF. Mike will be a strong partner as we continue to strengthen IFF’s financial foundation and execute our long-term strategy to drive shareholder value creation. I would also like to thank Glenn for his many contributions to IFF and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

DeVeau has been with IFF since 2009, when he joined the company as director, head of investor relations.

DeVeau held several leadership positions throughout his tenure at IFF, including director, head of global pricing revenue and margin management in the flavors division; vice president, head of investor relations and corporate communications and chief of staff; chief strategy investor relations and communications office and chief of staff; divisional CFO; senior vice president; and currently is senior vice president corporate finance and investor relations.

Before IFF, DeVeau was with PepsiCo, Inc. for approximately three years, holding several positions in financial planning, investor relations as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Richter has been IFF’s executive vice president and CFO since September 2021.

Prior to IFF Richter was with TIAA, a retirement company helping consumers grow their lifetime income, as senior executive vice president, CFO.

Prior to TIAA, he was chief operating officer at Nuveen, a TIAA company, and earlier was executive vice president, CFO at RR Donnelley.