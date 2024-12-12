MINNEAPOLIS – General Mills has added a new cereal to its lineup: Cheerios Protein. The new offering joins Wheaties Protein as a protein-fortified breakfast option as 71% of consumers are trying to eat more protein in their diets, according to the company.

"Starting the day off with additional protein can help our consumers meet their nutritional needs — especially with a reliable and delicious option from a brand they already know and love,” said Emilie Knox, vice president and business unit director, Morning Foods at General Mills. “As protein continues to be an important priority for people of all ages, we specifically created Cheerios Protein with families in mind.”

The new product will come in cinnamon and strawberry flavors and will be available at retailers across the United States at the end of December with a suggested retail price of $5.39.