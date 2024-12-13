ASHLAND, VA. — Anton Paar is opening a laboratory in its Americas Technical Center in Ashland dedicated to showcasing Brabender instrumentation.

The 1,800-square-foot lab will serve as the Brabender application development and training hub for Anton Paar Americas’ customers and the region’s seven subsidiaries. Customers will learn how Brabender measuring devices can be used to develop samples and materials.

"The Brabender portfolio is full of world-class instruments and now we have a world-class laboratory where they can be utilized,” said Reinhard Eberl, Anton Paar Americas executive director.

Among the Brabender instruments available at the lab will be a MetaStation torque rheometer, Farinograph flour and dough analyzer, and TwinLab-C extruder.

Anton Paar, which develops, produces and distributes laboratory instruments and process measuring systems along with custom automation and robotics, acquired Brabender in 2023.

“In the relatively short time since the acquisition, Brabender and its customers are already enjoying the benefits of being part of Anton Paar,“ said Christoph Pielen, lead scientist for texture and extrusion at Anton Paar USA and former president of CW Brabender Instruments Inc. “This laboratory is yet another example — it’s the perfect venue for our customers to get a chance to see our instruments and work with them as they consider purchasing options.”

Employees will also be able to use the space for application development and training, Pielen said.