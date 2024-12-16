Almonds are the answer to better-for-you baked goods

|Sign up for our free newsletters
Consumers are looking for better ways to indulge in baked goods and seeking products with added nutrition, better labels and unique flavor options. Applications that have functional benefits and still taste great are key to driving consumer interest, and baked goods manufacturers can capitalize on this by offering products that meet both these demands.
Almond ingredients offer several possibilities to enhance baked goods applications. Not only do they enhance artisanal qualities and give baked goods a more premium perception, but they also answer the needs of bakery manufacturers with their unique processing qualities.
The nutritional benefits of almonds
Almond ingredients offer an array of nutritional benefits. They’re packed with protein, vitamin E, dietary fiber, magnesium and calcium. Just one ounce of almonds provides 75 mg of calcium, four grams of fiber and six grams of protein – higher amounts than most other tree nuts. They can contribute a premium plant-based protein to carbohydrate-laden foods like baked goods. Almonds are also gluten-free and cholesterol-free and have the lowest amount of saturated fat compared to most other tree nuts, qualities that appeal to consumers with dietary restrictions.
Almonds add sensory appeal to applications
Numerous almond ingredient formats give product developers a variety of ways to add the benefits of almonds to their products. Sliced or chopped almonds can be used as an inclusion, increasing a product’s sensory experience with an appealing crunch and texture. Almonds as an inclusion can withstand and/or tolerate every step of the baking process, including mixing, fermentation or proofing (bread), molding/machining/depositing, baking and don’t impact shelf life.
Bakery developers can also take advantage of almond protein for doughs and batter systems. Almond protein is made by crushing and grinding pasteurized and blanched California-grown almonds and removing most of the oil to produce a finely milled powder. It can partially replace all-purpose flour for baked goods where a smooth mouthfeel and a clean finish are required. Almond protein also increases nutritional benefits with added fiber, reduced net carbs and essential minerals, offering marketing advantages for today’s increasingly health-conscious consumers.
Manufacturing benefits of almond ingredients
Almond ingredients also provide bakery manufacturers with added functional benefits in creating better-for-you products. The neutral flavor and fat content of almond ingredients enhance the rich tastes in baked goods while allowing other flavors to shine through without the need for flavor maskers. Almond protein can also improve mixability and enhance the qualities consumers desire in baked goods without the gritty and chalky textures of many plant proteins when used in gluten-free applications.
The use of almonds as an inclusion gives bakers additional functional benefits. Almond slices and pieces can withstand high baking temperatures without becoming susceptible to oxidization and compromising the shelf life of an application. Almond inclusions are also excellent at maintaining their texture or crunchiness when used in batters and doughs.
In the end, people want delicious options
People are always looking for products with added health benefits and still taste good. Mintel’s research reports that as many as 44% of adults in the U.S. would be tempted to try a new baked good if it had healthier ingredients. Today’s consumers are reaching for artisanal baked goods over products from companies like Hostess and Kellogg’s because they are seeking products with increased nutritional and functional benefits. Food manufacturers aiming to create quality better-for-you baked goods that meet consumer expectations for taste, quality and nutrition are going to find success in the market.
Look to better ingredients
With all the nutritional and functional attributes of almond ingredients, the opportunities to create innovative products that consumers want are endless. There’s a world of potential for your bakery ideas thanks to the power of Blue Diamond almond ingredients. Whether adding an artisanal touch with the texture and crunch of sliced almonds or creating the smooth mouthfeel of products made with almond flour, we have the innovative products and technical knowledge to help your team develop applications that fly off the shelves.
To help entice consumers, Blue Diamond offers more than 20 unique flavored almond ingredients to attract the taste buds of curious buyers, including strawberry, Mexican hot chocolate and gingerbread. With an array of flavor options that manufacturers can access for their product development, Blue Diamond has the ingredients for creating baked goods applications with the health benefits that consumers demand.
