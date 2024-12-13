CHICAGO — Beginning in January, Conagra Brands, Inc. will feature an “on track” badge on 26 items in its Healthy Choice line. The front-of-pack badge will indicate the items are “GLP-1 friendly” because they are high in protein, low in calories and a good source of fiber.

Nearly 15 million US adults use GLP-1 medications to help manage type 2 diabetes and support weight loss, according to Chicago-based Conagra. The medications suppress appetite, which can reduce nutrient intake. The Healthy Choice items may be used by consumers on GLP-1 medications, transitioning off the items or working toward natural weight management.

“The increased use of GLP-1 medications presents an exciting opportunity to support Americans managing diabetes and weight loss, as well as those seeking to lead a healthier lifestyle,” said Bob Nolan, vice president of demand science at Conagra Brands. “Our on-track badge reflects our commitment to providing accessible, healthy meal options tailored to their needs.”

The badge initially will appear on Healthy Choice Café Steamers, with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price of $3.49, and Healthy Choice Simply Steamers, with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price of $3.99, because of their smaller portion sizes and affordability.

Other companies this year have offered products designed for GLP-1 users. Smoothie King created a GLP-1 support menu for consumers using the drugs.

meals that are promoted as being high in protein, fiber and essential nutrients.