WINNIPEG, MAN. — Richardson International Ltd. is expanding its oat mill and processing plant in South Sioux City, Neb. As part of the project, Richardson said it plans to double the site’s granola packaging capabilities, a move the company said will “increase production and better meet evolving customer needs.”

“We’re very pleased to be making this investment at South Sioux City as a further commitment to our customers, plant staff and the city,” said Rob Bielik, vice president of milling operations at Richardson International. “Richardson is proud to have one of the most efficient oat supply chains in North America — from origination to the manufacture of finished products. This expansion is the next chapter in our continued evolution.”

Tony Pulford, director of operations at the South Sioux City facility, added the team is excited about the continued growth in the company’s granola packaging department.

“We look forward to adding to our dedicated team members by hiring additional production positions that will become available from the expansion,” he said.

Richardson’s oat mill in South Sioux City has capacity of 6,200 cwts and storage capacity of 4 million bus, according to the 2025 Grain & Milling Annual published by Sosland Publishing Co.

Richardson

with the acquisition of three oat processing plants in Canada — Portage la Prairie, Man.; Martensville, Sask.; Barrhead, Alta. — and one in the United States in South Sioux City from Viterra. Today, Richardson is the largest oat miller in North America.