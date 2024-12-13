LEAWOOD, KAN. — Manildra Group USA, a subsidiary of Australia-based Manildra Group, is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a leader in the production and distribution of vital wheat gluten, wheat starches and wheat proteins.

Manildra Group USA was founded in Kansas City in 1974 to market Australian wheat products in North America. Over the next two decades, the company expanded its product offerings and opened wheat starch and gluten production facilities in Minneapolis and Hamburg, Iowa.

In the 2000s, the company added specialty wheat proteins and organic vital wheat gluten to its portfolio, moves the company said reflected an early commitment to sustainable practices. More recently, the company in the 2010s launched an extended line of GemPro functional wheat proteins to the market, and in the 2020s introduced FiberGem dietary fiber to the US market.

“This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of every member of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our valued customers and partners,” said Neal Bassi, president of Manildra Group USA. “As we look back on our 50 years of success, we are deeply grateful for the relationships we’ve built and the opportunity to contribute to the industry. Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering innovative products, sustainable practices, and exceptional service.”

Moving forward, Manildra Group USA said it is ready for the next era of growth, with a vision for the future fully focused on continued growth, technological advancements and a deepening commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead,” Bassi said. “The next 50 years will bring even more exciting innovations as we continue to build on our strong foundation and further our mission to provide world-class products to our customers, while maintaining the values that have driven our success from day one.”