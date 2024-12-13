Oterra added six bold colors to its I-Colors line. The I-Colors Bold line offers a vivid red color for snack applications using sweet potato as a raw ingredient. The range of 10 I-Colors Bold milled powders enable manufacturers to achieve deeper, richer shades with lower dosages, enhancing product aesthetics and appeal, according to the company. The 10 I-Colors Bold range may be used in a variety of applications, including snack seasonings, compound coatings, and bakery toppings and fillings.

“Consumers want impactful colors, but they also want natural ingredients,” said Lotte Jeppesen, global industry marketing manager for Oterra. “That combination can be a challenge for some manufacturers. With its exceptional color intensity and instant visual impact, I-Colors Bold allows manufacturers to meet market demands for both performance and natural ingredients.”

Oterra said the line may be added directly to fat-based fillings for cake and biscuit applications without having to use an intermediate processing step, which enhances cost-efficiency with reduced colorant usage in specific applications and consistent quality assurance, maintaining product integrity without issues like dephasing or lumps.

