Unifiller Systems unveiled its CMD Series Depositors, which are digitally controlled pneumatic depositors. The CMD Series Depositors are dial-less depositors featuring pre-charge, splash reduction, deposit pressure and other “servo like” features beyond a standard pneumatic depositor. The depositors are precision-controlled by the CMD+ program preloaded and provided on a tablet smart device with each depositor.

“The CMD Series Depositors blend the power and ease of pneumatic machines with digital ‘servo’ precision at a fraction of the cost of a servo depositor,” said Sonia Bal, director of global marketing, Unifiller Systems. “Using a tablet connected through Bluetooth, customers can control various aspects of their pneumatic depositor and save and recall recipes.”

The CMD Series Depositors are built for ease of use and cleaning. No special training is required to operate the machines; instructions are provided via video and manuals. All electrical components are enclosed in a case that will withstand industrial washdown conditions.

