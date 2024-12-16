GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — General Mills, Inc. is the second “most responsible” company in America and first in the retail and consumer goods industry, according to the “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2025” list from Newsweek and global research firm Statista.

Each entry on this sixth annual list is one of 600 US companies praised for their commitment to making a positive global impact. These 600 selectees were chosen from the 2,000 largest publicly traded companies in the United States, with each winner receiving three scores based on the three respective pillars of ESG — environmental, social and corporate governance concerns — and then combined into an overall corporate social responsibility score. The analysis is based on data from 30 key performance indicators, including energy usage and charitable donations, in addition to a reputation survey featuring the opinions of more than 26,000 consumers, Newsweek said.

General Mills holds an overall score of 96.85, which combines environmental concerns score of 96.97, a social concerns score of 100, and a corporate governance score of 93.66.

“To be recognized as the most responsible company in our industry, and second overall, is a tremendous honor that reflects the dedication of the entire General Mills team,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer at General Mills. “We all strive every day to ensure that ‘G’ stands for good.”

General Mills is the only food and beverage company in the Top 20 of the overall list, and one of five food and beverage companies in the Top 20 of the retail and consumer goods list. The other four food and beverage companies in the retail and consumer goods list Top 20 include Keurig Dr Pepper at No. 5, Mondelez International at No. 15, The J.M. Smucker Co. at No. 18, and The Kraft Heinz Co. at No. 19.

In terms of scores, Keurig Dr Pepper holds an overall score of 86.36, which combines an environmental concerns score of 93, a social concerns score of 79.29, and a corporate governance score of 86.88; Mondelez holds an overall score of 82.82, which combines an environmental concerns score of 88.43, a social concerns score of 81.17, and a corporate governance concerns score of 78.93; J.M. Smucker holds an overall score of 82.47, which combines an environmental concerns score of 90.45, a social concerns score of 74.31, and a corporate governance score of 82.73; and Kraft Heinz holds an overall score of 81.97, which combines an environmental concerns score of 87.09, a social concerns score of 76.2, and a corporate governance concerns score of 82.7.

“We are proud to recognize companies making an impact and hope this list helps you make consumer decisions you can feel good about,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek.

For the full list, click here.