WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has hired four new leaders and established new core values to enhance its members’ experience.

Anne Fairfield-Sonn has been named director of marketing and communications. Fairfield-Sonn is a marketing and communications leader with experience across various industries, including agriculture, consulting, finance, learning and development, and technology. She most recently was director of corporate communications at CIBO, and earlier was customer marketing manager and global PR and communications manager at BeyondTrust. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and studio art at Wellesley College and a master’s degrees in finance and marketing at Boston College.

Alta Riggs has been hired as director of finance. Riggs is a licensed Certified Public Accountant who will oversee ABA’s day-to-day accounting operations, including coordinating and leading the annual audit, developing and managing the operating budget, and financial planning, reporting and analysis. Riggs also will ensure the ABA’s overall financial sustainability by modernizing policies and procedures, managing finance operations, and implementing new systems.

Danielle Tex has been hired as coordinator of events and programming. In her new role, Tex will be instrumental in executing the ABA’s strategic plan by optimizing the design and delivery of industry events, amplifying member value, and driving operational efficiencies. Tex most recently was a program and events manager with the Society of Wine Educators. She received a bachelor’s degree in tourism and events management at George Mason University.

Dorian Peele has joined the ABA as assistant of events and operations. As part of the strategic plan, Peele will help refine operational processes, create an inclusive and thoughtful environment at the ABA headquarters, and contribute to creating innovative and meaningful experiences for members and industry partners. Peele most recently was a freelance motion graphic designer at Tribby Simba. Peele received a bachelor’s degree in English/creative writing/digital studies at the University of Mary Washington.

“Bringing on exceptional talent is critical to advancing our bold vision for the future of ABA,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “As we focus on transforming the baking industry into a destination workplace, driving category growth, and delivering higher-level impact, these new team members will play a pivotal role in helping us bring our strategic priorities to life. We are committed to creating meaningful, innovative experiences for our members that amplify their success and shape the commercial baking industry’s future.”

In addition to the new hires, the ABA unveiled five core values for the association to reflect the principles that guide it and drive the success of the ABA membership. The five core values are respect, integrity, excellence, empowerment and service.

“These values are more than just words,” Dell said. “They embody who we are, how we work, and what we stand for. By embracing these values, the ABA team strengthens our commitment to serving as a trusted partner, advocate, and resource for our members and the broader baking community.”