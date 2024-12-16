WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 2.1¢ per lb in November, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease follows a decrease of 3.9¢ per lb in October. The price of whole wheat bread also fell, tumbling 10.9¢ per lb after rising 8.5¢ in October and 7.4¢ in September.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 191.6¢, down 2.1¢ per lb from October and down 6¢ from November 2023.

At 272.4¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 10.9¢ from October but up 10¢ per lb from November 2023.

The national average price of family flour in June was 55.2¢, down 1.4¢ from October but up 1.1¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in June was 136.7¢ per lb, down 7.8¢ from October and down 0.2¢ from November 2023. Chocolate chip cookies were 491.8¢ per lb, up 6.6¢ per lb from October but down 12.6¢ from November 2023.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in June was 106.1¢, up 0.5¢ from October and up 6.9¢ from November 2023.