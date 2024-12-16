CHICAGO — Mondelez International is expanding its Ritz Crackers brand with a new cracker sandwich flavor: spicy queso.

The company described the flavor as a “rich, creamy cheese flavor with a bold, spicy kick.” It is also the latest addition to the Ritz brand flavor lineup after the Ritz Toasted Chips sweet habanero flavor from earlier this year as well as the first new bite-size snack flavor in nearly a decade.

“With spicy queso, we’re answering consumers’ demands for exciting, bold flavors and turning up the heat on the Ritz Bits you know and love,” said Steven Saenen, vice president of marketing for Ritz. “It’s a bold twist on your childhood favorite, with a kick in each mini bite.”

The Ritz Bits spicy queso flavor will be sold at convenience stores in 3-oz snack-sized bags starting later this month, with larger 8.8-oz boxes coming to major food retailers in February 2025.