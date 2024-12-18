ITASCA, ILL. — Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America Inc.’s (AHN) startup competition called the Next Generation Taste & Texture Technologies (NGT3), seeks ingredient startups focusing on functional proteins, such new flavor compounds as umami, kokumi and sodium reduction, enzyme systems including protein modification and next-generation sweeteners, according to AHN. Through the competition, startups will have the opportunity to partner with the company’s multinational team to bring their ideas to market.

The winners will receive an equity-free prize of $15,000 for first place, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third.

The first place winner also will have access to Ajinomoto’s Health & Nutrition team to collaborate on their go-to-market strategy.

Finalists will attend a pitch competition at the company’s Chicago headquarters on Feb. 5, 2025.

“One of our goals is to champion startups and founder-led businesses in the ingredient industry that focus on the future and innovation of food,” said Ryan Smith, chief growth officer and executive vice president at Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America. “Through NGT3 collaboration, we want to inspire new thinking and uncover innovation in the food and beverage industry with new taste and texture technology.”

The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. To apply,

.