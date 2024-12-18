ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings, Inc. is acquiring Potato Products of Idaho, LLC, Rigby, Idaho. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Potato Products of Idaho is a manufacturer of frozen and refrigerated products in such formats as mashed and whole baked potatoes. The acquisition includes a manufacturing plant in Rigby. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025, according to Post Holdings.

