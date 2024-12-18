MILWAUKEE — Palermo Villa, Inc., a Milwaukee-based frozen pizza manufacturer that owns such brands as Palermo’s, Screamin’ Sicilian, Urban Pie, Connie’s Pizza and Surfer Boy Pizza, is issuing a recall of approximately 1,728 of its Connie’s Thin Crust Cheese Frozen Pizzas due to possible plastic foreign containment.

The product was distributed to retailers in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin and has an expiration date of Nov. 27, 2024, according to the company.

The company said it is urging consumers to not consume the product that is no longer available for purchase and should be thrown away or taken to retailers for a refund.