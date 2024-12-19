Change can be scary, but it can also be good. A change of venue can bring a change of perspective, and new ideas can come to light. The American Society of Baking (ASB) is aiming for just that with its 2025 BakingTech Conference with a new schedule, location and conference features. BakingTech 2025 will take place Feb. 15-18, 2025, at the Renaissance Orlando Resort World at SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla. Not only is the conference changing cities for one year, but it is also returning to its Sunday-Tuesday schedule.

“While it may seem like it is simply a venue change or the slightest shift in the calendar, these changes bring a refreshing perspective aligned with ASB’s new brand to be different than we were in our first 100 years,” said Xochitl Cruz, vice president of operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., and ASB chair. “And the move to a Sunday-Tuesday schedule which aims to drive more attendance while disrupting our bakery jobs the least. And honestly, what better place than Orlando in February.”

Cruz and the ASB planning committee have taken the opportunity of a new venue to make other changes to BakingTech. The MarketPlace has been renamed Formulations Floor, and while tabletops will still be a foundational part, this central hub will host new features: Bakers Row and Innovation Stations. Bakers Row will serve as an educational tool to walk attendees through the production of a few generic products and how tabletop exhibitors fit within the process flow. All exhibitors will be represented in Bakers Row. Innovation Station will bring together the latest technologies in equipment, ingredients and software that have been scored by a panel of bakers. Formulations Floor will also host breakfast every day and offer more hours for attendees and exhibitors to connect than in the past.

While BakingTech starts officially on Sunday, Feb. 16, with an opening reception in the atrium of the hotel, the Milling & Baking Division from Cereal & Grains has co-located its conference with BakingTech and begins on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Society of Bakery Women and Young Professionals Committee are hosting connection events on Sunday as well.

To help facilitate connections and address the workforce gap, ASB will also launch two new features at BakingTech. The organization’s first cohort of its mentoring program, which launched earlier this year, will connect at the mentoring lounge. The second cohort will launch in the spring of 2025 after BakingTech. Also available will be the new Career Center, which will feature industry internships, scholarships, entry-level skilled positions and ASB volunteer opportunities.

“BakingTech is not only our pinnacle event hosted each year by ASB, but it is also where we bring bakers and suppliers together to showcase the outstanding community that is the US commercial and industrial baking industry,” said Kristen Spriggs, executive director, ASB. “There will be outstanding technical education content along with the announcement of new programs to bring more value to ASB members while helping to solve industry challenges.”