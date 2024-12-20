CAMDEN, NJ. — The Campbell’s Co. has launched a new pretzel line as part of its Snack Factory brand: Pop’ums.

The new snacking innovation combines “the munchability of popcorn and the crispy crunch of pretzels into a fun-to-eat, craveable new snack,” Campbell’s said.

The pretzels are available in three flavors: white cheddar, golden mustard barbecue and sea salt.

“Snack Factory forever changed snacking with the debut of Pretzel Crisps 20 years ago,” said Janda Lukin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Campbell’s Snacks. “With Pop’ums, we are rethinking what a pretzel can be once again with a snacking experience unlike any other: combining the crunchy baked goodness of pretzels with the light, flavorful munchability of popcorn to create an irresistibly delicious snack.”

Pop’ums will be available in nationwide retailers and online starting January 2025 for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 9-oz bag.