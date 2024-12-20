DES MOINES, IOWA — Kemin Industries has produced Shield V to offer protection against mold spoilage in bakery applications.

Shield V is a mold inhibitor that combines the preservation properties of buffered vinegar with a botanical extract that is a source of sorbic acid. The blend works well to slow down the development of mold, ensuring freshness over time, said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director at Kemin Food Technologies.

The ingredient may be used in such applications as cupcakes, bread and tortillas. Other applications include sauces, dressings and highly aqueous foods.

“Baked goods are very susceptible to mold growth, microbial spoilage and staling, all of which can lead to potential food waste,” Schwartz said. “Consumers expect their bakery purchases to be high quality and have a long shelf life — keeping their appearance, texture, taste and aroma for as long as possible — and they want them made without chemical-sounding, artificial ingredients. Shield V is our latest ingredient solution, a clean label alternative to potassium sorbate. In internal testing, Shield V showed impressive protection against mold in cake, bread and tortillas, proving its efficacy as a mold inhibition solution and as a suitable replacement for potassium sorbate.”