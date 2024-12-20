EAGLE, IDAHO — Michael Smith has been named president and chief executive officer of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., effective January 3. Thomas Werner is stepping down as Lamb Weston’s CEO and as a member of the company’s board but will serve as an advisor to the company through Aug. 31.

During Lamb Weston’s Q2 2025 earnings call on December 19, Werner said, “The board and I believe now is the right time to transition to allow a new leader to guide Lamb Weston into its next chapter of growth. His (Smith’s) appointment represents the culmination of a thoughtful years-long succession planning process by the board, and we are confident he is the right leader to guide Lamb Weston forward.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Mike and have witnessed firsthand his value-based leadership, style, and steadfast focus on people as well as a thorough understanding of the business. I’m confident that with Mike at the helm, Lamb Weston will drive profits and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Smith joined Lamb Weston in 2007 and has been the company’s chief operating officer since May 2023. Previously, Smith was Lamb Weston’s senior vice president and general manager of foodservice, retail, marketing and innovation, and senior vice president, growth and strategy, serving in roles where he led record sales and launched award-winning innovation.

“I am honored to be appointed CEO and look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented team here at Lamb Weston,” Smith said.

