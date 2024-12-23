ST. LOUIS — International Food Products Corp. (IFPC) opened its Ingredient Solutions Center, a food technology and applications laboratory in St. Louis on Dec. 12. The lab will enable the company to develop ingredient solutions in such areas as plant-based proteins, clean label formulations and functional ingredients.

IFPC said the 3,000-square-foot lab features technology for new product development, application testing, sensory evaluation and product formulation. Other features include analytical technology, application development capabilities and collaborative spaces.

“Our new Ingredient Solutions Center

will be a hub of creativity and experimentation, where we can partner with our customers to develop unique and impactful food solutions,” said Jennifer Adams, director, ingredient technology and applications.