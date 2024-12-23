During the COVID-19 pandemic, Amelia Allen came to understand the magnitude of the United States’ hunger crisis and its impact on children while she was living with her sister, a schoolteacher. More than 30 million children — 60% of those attending public schools — rely on free or reduced-cost lunches, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. As per a report published by Recycle Track Systems, the world wastes about 2.5 billion tons of food every year, with the US discarding more food than any other country in the world at nearly 120 billion lbs, or 30% to 40% of the entire US food supply. This problem prompted Allen to act.

Partnering with Upcycled Foods, Inc., Allen launched Act Bar, a line of premium snack bars aimed at combating food insecurity and waste. For every snack bar purchased, the Hermosa Beach, Calif.-based company donates one meal to the Los Angeles Food Bank.

Approximately 18 million US households experience food insecurity every year, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). On June 12, the US Food and Drug Administration, USDA and US Environmental Protection Agency announced the “National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste and Recycling Organics” as part of the Biden-Harris administration approach to meeting a national goal of reducing 50% of food loss and waste by 2030.

“If we learn to upcycle more, (especially) the by-product of foods we already love that are being produced on a mass scale, and give this food a second chance, we can have a more sustainable food system and also make our food go further,” Allen said. “If more people knew about this, then that’s how we could really resolve this issue because I just had no idea.”

The Upcycled Foods Lab supports Act Bar’s product line by providing its ReGrained SuperGrain+®, an ingredient repurposing the grain left over from beer brewing. “Working with Upcycled Foods, Inc. has been transformational. Not only did they provide access to their ingredients, but they offered expertise, guidance that has strengthened our entire approach to innovation,” Allen said.

“We’re excited to partner with Act Bar and bring a sustainable and delicious snack bar to consumers that support those in need,” said Dan Kurzrock, co-founder and chief executive officer of Upcycled Foods. “Our mission is to support brands in creating innovative products that are better for the planet and for people. This product brings that promise to life in an exciting new category.”

More than 300 gallons of water are required to process just one pound of virgin grains. By using upcycled grains as a key ingredient, each Act Bar will eliminate three gallons of water waste with every bar produced.

Act Bars come in three flavors — Cashew Coconut, Peanut Butter Cacao Nib and Pecan Smores. The bars are vegan, non-GMO, upcycled-certified and packed with 12 grams of protein and 9 grams of dietary fiber. The retail price per bar is $3 to $3.49. Bars are available for purchase at www.actbars.com and limited retailers in southern California.