After the initial investment in a donut line, the biggest operational cost involves the cooking oil. Proper oil management will allow the user to reduce the "throwaway" oil. Oil is replaced because of many factors. One of those is oxidation, which is caused by exposure to air that shortens the oil’s life and diminishes its quality.

“To remedy this effect, Heat and Control donut fryers use a fully enclosed fry zone with a hood that completely covers the oil bath,” said Doug Kozenski, process industry manager, Heat and Control. “This greatly reduces the infiltration of oxygen into the fry zone and significantly reduces the oxidation rate, thereby helping to maintain oil quality longer.”

Additionally, he said Heat and Control fryers always use sediment removal conveyors to get rid of fines that settle on the pan bottom to maintain oil quality for a longer period. They are then either put directly into a filter stream or are dragged out of the fryer and deposited into a bin

He added Heat and Control always uses continuous filtration, which results in far fewer fines in the oil while improving oil life, and therefore, the product quality and consistency.

David Moline, president, Moline Machinery, suggested that continuous sediment removal and continuous oil filtration have become the standard for many donut producers, not only for maintaining oil quality but also for lowering sanitation and maintenance costs.

“It is an option technically, but we have not sold a yeast-raised donut system in a very long time that doesn’t have sediment removal and oil filtration,” he observed. “In many ways, it’s a no-brainer.”

Relying on advanced temperature control systems can also extend oil life.

“More efficiency in thermal exchange means that one can minimize the thermal difference between heat source and frying oil, which helps preserve the frying oil characteristics longer,” said Nicola Menardo, president, TP Food Group North America. “New generation temperature control systems keep a constant temperature in the fryer, keeping thermal fluctuations to a minimum.”

This article is an excerpt from the December 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Donut Processing, click here.