SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND — Aryzta AG has begun construction on a new stone oven in Eisleben in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. Eisleben is Aryzta’s largest production site in Europe and one of the largest bake-off facilities in Europe.

Aryzta said the oven will produce “high quality products with a handcrafted feel.” The oven will be designed with energy efficiency in mind and emphasize Aryzta’s commitment to sustainability, the company said. The oven will support the company’s new artisanal bread line and is expected to be fully operational by the second half of 2025.

The addition of the oven marks the second major investment by Aryzta at its production site in Europe in recent months. In October, the company commissioned a new product innovation center that will serve as a center of excellence for product development and innovation. The center features R&D facilities, quality monitoring areas and pilot machines for the company’s bread and baked foods segments.

“This is a more efficient means of producing new products for market testing before scaling up production,” Aryzta said. “First testing and innovation samples have already been produced in the center.”

The company noted the two investments underscore its confidence in the German bake-off market.

“The new facility in Eisleben and the Aryzta Innovation Centre are important elements of our growth strategy,” said Urs Jordi, chair and interim chief executive officer of Aryzta. “They will not only enable us to meet the growing demand in the German market but will also give the entire group new inspiration for the development of new, high-quality and differentiated products.”