CAMDEN, NJ. — Pepperidge Farm, a subsidiary of The Campbell’s Co., is expanding its Goldfish grahams lineup with a new selection of dessert-inspired grahams called Goldfish Sweets.

The new snack offerings come in three flavors: strawberry shortcake, vanilla cupcake and cinnamon roll.

“Our permanent additions to the Goldfish Grahams line come after a surge in popularity, thanks in part to successful limited-edition collaborations with iconic brands like Hello Kitty and Elf,” said Mike Fanelli, senior director of snacks marketing at Goldfish. “This expansion provides an opportunity for us to tap into the growing bite-sized sweet cracker category and engage Gen Z and millennial snackers with trending flavors that satisfy their need for a little treat.”

Goldfish Sweets will be available at nationwide retailers starting in January 2025 for a suggested retail price of $3.69.