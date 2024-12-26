FARGO, ND. — Golder Growers Cooperative said Cargill has agreed to pay $81 million to acquire Golden Growers’ 50% interest in ProGold LLC at the end of the current least that expires Dec. 31, 2026.

ProGold LLC owns a corn wet milling plant in Wahpeton, ND, that Cargill has leased since 1997. Cargill purchased a 50% interest in ProGold from American Crystal Sugar in 2022 and became 50-50 owners with Golden Growers Cooperative. Cargill and Golden Growers at that time established certain conditions that would need to be met with an intention of forming a long-term joint venture. Due to the economic environment the past three years, it became clear that those conditions would not be achieved, and Cargill informed Golden Growers that it will proceed with the buyout of the cooperative’s interest in ProGold at the end of the lease period.

“Over the past 30 years, Cargill has been a trusted partner for Golden Growers and our farmer members,” said Brett Johnson, chairman of Golden Growers. “While we would have preferred to maintain a long-term interest in the plant, we understand that circumstances beyond our control have limited our ability to accomplish that goal. Our cooperative and its members can be proud of what they accomplished by building the first major corn processing facility in the region. Cargill’s continued capital investment in the facility shows their intent to maintain a continued presence in the region well into the future.”

Andy Joehl, vice president of trading and risk management at Cargill, said Golden Growers has been “a tremendous partner over the years.”

“The facility at Wahpeton has been and will continue to be a leader in safety, a plant our customers value, and a strong demand center for corn in the area,” Joehl said. “While our partnership with Golden Growers Cooperative will come to an end, there will be no change in our operations at the facility, and our partnership with farmers in the area will continue. We look forward to the future, supporting North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota agriculture, and we are deeply thankful for the years of success with Golden Growers.”

Golden Growers Cooperative was formed in 1994 to create a value-added processing opportunity for corn growers in the Dakotas and Minnesota. It currently has about 1,500 members. Many of the member-growers also grow sugar beets and other crops. The ProGold plant makes high-fructose corn syrup and corn gluten feed and meal, and separates corn germ that is sold for production of corn oil. Cargill operates the plant and markets all of its products.