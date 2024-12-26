KANSAS CITY — The scientific report from the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee served up a plateful of information about considering different cultures and income levels when making dietary recommendations but got picky with ultra-processed foods, noting that the term needs a definition to be created before recommendations are made.

The recommendations for saturated fat and sugar intake remained the same as those from the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Total saturated fat intake should make up less than 10% of total caloric intake, and the same goes for sugar, the DGAC report said.

The DGAC examined the relationship between consumption of dietary patterns with varying amounts of ultra-processed foods and growth, body composition and risk of obesity. The committee found limited evidence that higher consumption of food classified as ultra-processed was associated with greater adiposity (fat mass, waist circumference and body mass Index) and greater risk of being obese and/or overweight.

“This body of evidence was difficult to assess, largely because of the lack of clear definition of ultra-processed foods,” the DGAC report said.

Just like in the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the 2025 DGAC report listed potassium, vitamin D, fiber and calcium as nutrients of concern because of their underconsumption. Many processed foods contain those nutrients, said Joanne Slavin, PhD, a professor in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul and a member of the 2010 DGAC.

Infant formula could be classified as ultra-processed, Slavin said.

“I don’t want people making their own infant formula,” she said.

The DGAC report recommended that future committees consider examining the association of ultra-processed foods with growth, body composition and obesity risk. In the committee’s review, ultra-processed foods were defined by the authors of the articles that were included in the review, which led to inconsistency among definitions.

“Despite this inconsistency, most of the foods categorized as ultra-processed were higher in saturated fat, sodium and added sugars, as well as other food additives and preservatives,” the report said. “The current conclusion statements for both adults and older adults and children and adolescents were based on evidence graded as limited but might change if a more rigorous definition of ultra-processed foods is developed and further studies are conducted.”

The DGAC took a “comprehensive, systematic approach” on health equity. Dietary behaviors result from psychological, sociological, economic and sensory factors, all of which are influenced by culture, according to the DGAC report, which added that culturally responsive dietary inventions are designed to align with specific cultural practices, beliefs and preferences.

“The US population has become more racially and ethnically diverse during the past decade, highlighting the need to ensure that the Dietary Guidelines are representative of the country’s diverse populations and that community implementation appropriately reflects cultural preferences,” the report said.

To reach consumers at lower income levels, information on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans should be given out at discount grocery stores, Slavin said.

To replace saturated fat, consumers should look to foods with plant sources rich in monounsaturated fat, polyunsaturated fat and fiber, the DGAC report said.

Ways to reduce sugar intake mainly centered on beverages.

Although the DGAC released the report, Slavin pointed out that the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Agriculture will create the eventual 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.