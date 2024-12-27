KEASBEY, NJ. — Wakefern Food Corp. has acquired Di Bruno Bros., a Philadelphia-based maker of specialty products, including crackers, cheeses and cured meats.

“We are proud to welcome this incredible line of products into our Wakefern family of brands,” said Mike Stigers, president of Wakefern. “This new venture represents a tremendous opportunity for Wakefern as we look to expand the distribution of these delicious and distinct groceries nationally through a dedicated sales team.”

Stigers said Wakefern will continue to offer the Di Bruno Bros. brand to its existing customers as well as its cooperative members and wholesale customers.

“We are committed to growing the Di Bruno Bros. brand while remaining true to the Di Bruno family’s tradition of great food and outstanding quality,” Stigers said.

Founded in 1946, Wakefern Food Corp. is comprised of 45 member families who independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.