NEW YORK — Bakery restaurant chain Milk Bar has partnered with the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) to launch Got Milk? x Milk Bar holiday cookie cereal.

Named after the iconic educational advertising campaign, the new cereal offering consists of mini peppermint-flavored cookie bows and white chocolate peppermint cookie bits that is “specially designed to be enjoyed with a pour of cold dairy milk,” MilkPEP said.

“Our love of milk at Milk Bar runs deep, and we wanted to create something that would bring joy and fun to our menu this holiday season,” said Christina Tosi, founder of Milk Bar. “We worked months to design this deliciously nostalgic, oh-so-cute cookie cereal to celebrate the brilliance of dairy milk and the spirit of delicious bites this holiday season. Eat the buttery, crunchy mix first, then smile big and bottoms up with the perfect subtly minty cookie cereal milk.”

The Got Milk? x Milk Bar holiday cookie cereal is available for nationwide shipping on the Milk Bar website for $20. It is also available alongside a pairing of dairy or lactose-free milk at Milk Bar stores and through local Uber Eats and Doordash delivery in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington for $24.