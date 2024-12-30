NEW YORK — Bake Me Healthy, a startup producing plant-based baking mixes that are free from the top nine allergens and formulated with sustainably produced ingredients, has added a new product to its line of Soft-Baked Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies. The cookies, the company said, were designed for health-conscious snackers and those with dietary restrictions.

The cookies, which are formulated with sunflower protein flour, are gluten-free, dairy-free and free of the top nine allergens. They also contain 8 grams of plant protein, 4 grams of fiber and no added sugar.

“We’re so excited to launch our Soft-Baked Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies, a snack that brings joy and quality to every bite,” said Kimberle Lau, founder of Bake Me Healthy. “As someone who has faced my own dietary challenges, I know how hard it can be to find indulgences that are both delicious and genuinely health conscious. Our cookies are a testament to our mission — everyone deserves a cookie they can enjoy without worry.”

The cookies come in a box of 10 snack packs and are sold on the company’s website and Amazon.