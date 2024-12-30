MANHATTAN, KAN. – Tameka Carr has been appointed chair of the board of trustees at AIB International. She has more than 25 years of experience in the food industry and serves as director of product development at the Kroger Co., where she oversees technical and regulatory processes.

“Tameka’s leadership comes at a pivotal time for food safety professionals,” said Dan Martin, chief executive officer and president of AIB International. “Her deep industry insight and passion for inclusive growth will guide us as we deliver essential, free tools and resources that empower businesses, especially small and mid-sized companies, to meet today’s food safety challenges.”

Carr’s appointment underscores AIB International’s commitment to collaboration and innovation in food safety, according to Manhattan-based AIB International.