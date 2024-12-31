OTTAWA, ONT. — Canadian wheat milled for flour was steady in November from the previous month but down 2.6% from November 2023. Wheat flour produced in Canada during the month was down 4% from October and from November 2023.

Statistics Canada in its Dec. 24 milled wheat and wheat flour produced report indicated 293,281 tonnes of wheat was milled by Canadian millers in November, unchanged from October, up 13% from September and down 2.6% from 301,000 tonnes milled in November 2023. The average monthly Canadian wheat grind from December 2023 through November was 274,167 tonnes. The October and November totals were the largest since November 2023.

In the same report, StatsCan indicated total wheat flour produced in Canada in November totaled 215,925 tonnes, down 4% from 225,000 tonnes in October, up 10% from September and down 4% from November 2024. The average monthly Canadian wheat flour production from December 2023 through November was 205,583 tonnes.

StatsCan indicated 63,000 tonnes of millfeed was produced in Canada in November, down slightly from October and down 6% from 67,000 tonnes in November 2023.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, in its Dec. 19 update to November’s Outlook for Principal Field Crops, estimated Canadian all-wheat production for 2024-25 at 34,958,000 tonnes, up 6% from 2023-24 and up slightly from 2022-23. The year-over-year increase was in large part due to a 44% increase in Canadian durum output, estimated in 2024-25 at 5,870,000 tonnes. The durum production estimate was down 3% from AAFC’s September estimate, but 20% above average and the sixth largest on record.