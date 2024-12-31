HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, noted progress in 2024 in the three pillars of its “Our purpose — nourishing a better world” program: baked for you, baked for life and baked for nature.

Baked for you involves providing more diverse nutrients, including whole grains and plant-based ingredients, in simpler recipes. Horsham-based BBU has equipped 100% of its branded products packaging with the SmartLabel QR code that allows consumers to access ingredient lists for products and find product information, recipes and insights into BBU’s corporate social responsibility achievements. BBU in 2024 launched nine better-for-you products: Little Bites lower sugar muffins, The Rustik Oven artisan-style flatbreads, Sara Lee half loaves, Arnold organic 22 grains and seeds, Sara Lee Artesano Hawaiian bakery bread and buns, goldminer sourdough pretzel rolls, The Cheesecake Factory at-home bakery buns, Wholesome Harvest mornings super seed and fruit small loaf, and Wholesome Harvest mornings blueberry oat small loaf.

Baked for life involves supporting the company’s workers and helping communities thrive. In 2024, BBU donated about 25 million lbs of product to local food banks across the country. In its commitment to diversity, equity and belonging, BBU supports non-profit organizations dedicated to advancing economic opportunities, education and health in underserved communities. A volunteer time-off policy, introduced late in 2023, has led to BBU workers contributing over 300 hours of volunteer time.

Baked for nature involves striving to become a zero-carbon company. In 2024, BBU partnered with GreenStruxure to launch on-site microgrid systems at six California bakeries in Montebello, Placentia, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, San Francisco and Sacramento. The solar-powered systems with battery storage provide nearly 20% of the bakeries’ energy needs, which reduces BBU’s carbon footprint by an estimated 1,700 carbon dioxide equivalent tonnes annually. In 2024 BBU also expanded its fleet of electric vehicles and received the 2024 Energy Star partner of the year — sustained excellence award from the US Environmental Protection Agency.