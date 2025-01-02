CHICAGO — Snacks and confections giant Mondelez International has tapped Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s infrastructure technology subsidiary, as its primary provider of cloud computing services.

Chicago-based Mondelez said the partnership will spur digital innovation across the company, with the AWS cloud infrastructure and services bringing more security, agility, cost efficiency and reliability to operations. The transition to AWS also is expected to bolster Mondelez’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, now being migrated to the SAP RISE platform powered by AWS.

So far, Mondelez said it has “already migrated hundreds of workloads” to the AWS cloud platform.

“A key focus of our growth strategy is our digital transformation,” said Kostas Georgakopoulos, chief technology officer and chief information security officer at Mondelez. “AWS is a strategic partner complementing our own internal cloud platform engineering capabilities to lead digital transformation across the enterprise.”

The shift to AWS will accelerate the move to the SAP RISE ERP platform, which is expected to deliver improved performance, reliability, resiliency, security and AI functionality for business systems and insights, according to Mondelez.

In July, Mondelez’s board of directors approved $1.2 billion in funding for a multi-year project to upgrade its global ERP and supply chain systems. Plans call for the new ERP platform to be implemented in several phases by region, with expenditures occurring over the next five years. The project is expected to be completed by year-end 2028. Mondelez is working with global IT and professional services firm Accenture on the ERP implementation, with AI-powered integrated planning system specialist o9 Solutions handling the supply and demand planning component.

“We believe that the preparation we had been doing for the last 18 months positions us well in terms of successful execution,” Mondelez chief financial officer Luca Zamarella said about the ERP project in a July 30 analyst call on second-quarter results. “We’ve tried to minimize all potential issues by going broadly in one region or by going broadly in the world on SAP. And we believe, given also the resources we have internally and importantly the ones we have secured through SAP and Accenture, that we will have a good opportunity to execute this well.”

Besides enhancing internal platform engineering abilities, the AWS partnership provides a cloud services suite that Mondelez said “aligns seamlessly” with its focus on automation, security, resiliency and agility, which the company described as “key pillars” of its strategic growth plan. AWS’ focus on renewable energy and energy-efficient data centers also is expected to advance sustainability, Mondelez added.

“Mondelez has a clear vision of how the cloud, AI and systems like SAP RISE can fuel its growth, and it is truly impressive to see the company execute on that vision,” said Rich Geraffo, vice president of AWS North America. “Our team is proud to have worked closely with their organization to implement the architecture, applications and services that will serve as a foundation for continued innovation across their company.”

The partnership with AWS comes nearly five months after Mondelez announced the

, charged with accelerating the company’s global technology and digital transformation. Catalano previously held the same role at health care brands company Reckitt. Mondelez noted that, while at Reckitt, Catalano led initiatives to “re-platform” the company’s technology stack to boost omnichannel operations and implement AI, machine learning and advanced analytics platforms and solutions.