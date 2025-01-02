BENGALURU, INDIA — Curefoods has acquired the south and west India operations of Krispy Kreme. Landmark Group previously managed the nearly 50 points of access in India. Curefoods signed a multi-year franchising agreement with Krispy Kreme to develop over 350 additional points of access in India over the next five years. As part of the transaction, Landmark Hospitality Services Ltd. will take a stake in Curefoods India.

“We are thrilled to bring Krispy Kreme into Carefoods,” said Ankit Nagori, founder of Carefoods. “The brand’s global legacy and strong consumer appeal align perfectly with our vision of offering diverse, high-quality food experiences. This partnership underscores our commitment to expanding into categories beyond our cloud kitchen ecosystem and investing in well-loved brands to enhance our presence in India’s food market.”

Curefoods owns brands such as EatFit, Cakezone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani and Frozen Battle. The company operates more than 500 cloud kitchens and offline stores that cater to over 40 cities in India.

Krispy Kreme, Inc., Charlotte, NC, has a long-term goal of reaching

globally.