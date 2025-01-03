When it comes to processing trends, simplicity, efficiency, automation and data gathering are vital features for high-capacity donut processing applications.

“Customers like simple machines with intuitive digital interfaces,” said Nicola Menardo, president, TP Food Group North America. “Simplicity is synonymous with a lower maintenance burden and more operational availability that supports greater quality and consistency.”

He added that efficiency can be defined in several ways.

“With fryers, efficiency can be measured by how much one stresses the frying oil or by how efficient the thermal exchange is,” Menardo explained.

He added that automation and data gathering are keys to ensuring constant quality in food processing and in creating a safer operation, lowering operational burdens on operators who can then perform additional activities on the production floor if needed.

Roger Dillon, marketing coordinator for Belshaw Adamatic, echoed that donut producers are looking for ways to eliminate complexity in production with lines that are simpler to operate by workers who are new to the baking industry.

“We’re definitely seeing the trend toward streamlining and making the equipment easier to operate,” he said.

For many mid-sized bakeries, said Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales, Rademaker US, designing a flexible donut line sometimes requires finding the right balance of automation and manual intervention that fits the operation’s needs. That’s especially true for producers of fresh donuts that are shipped to retailers and foodservice outlets on the same day.

“Throughout the process, you can find key areas where automation makes the most sense, and other areas where manual stations allow the bakery to pivot on a daily basis to fill orders,” he said.

In many cases, donut makers are looking for ways to automate those aspects of the process that require a great degree of flexibility to create a wide range of products.

Ty Sarajian, president, Axis Automation, noted more bakeries are exploring inline filling and injection systems, targeted topping dispensers and robotic pick-and-place solutions.

“These innovations allow bakers to control costs by reducing labor and minimizing product waste,” he explained. “Fully automated donut lines today can operate with minimal staffing: one operator at the start, another at the end and a quality controller to oversee decorating processes and replenish supplies as needed.”