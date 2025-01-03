NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Barilla America, Inc. has added a new limited-edition pasta: Barilla Snowfall. The pasta features three shapes representing elements of the winter season: “tradition,” with the depiction of the traditional snowflake; “joy,” with poinsettia-inspired ridges; and “love,” with a heart at the center. “Since the 1960s, we’ve been at the forefront of developing unique pasta shapes,” said Angie Cotter, US pasta category marketing director at Barilla. “It’s been magical watching Barilla Snowfall come to life, and we hope that it inspires moments of togetherness, helping to create new memories with loved ones.”