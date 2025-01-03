NEW YORK — Catalina Crunch is expanding its dark chocolate bar lineup with a new flavor: sea salt caramel dark chocolate bar.

The company described this flavor as “a rich blend of velvety chocolate, golden caramel, and a hint of sea salt for the perfect sweet-and-savory balance” that is made with 55% cacao and non-GMO ingredients and without artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors.

Much like other Catalina Crunch dark chocolate bars, the new flavor is gluten-free, low carb and keto friendly in addition to containing 2 grams of sugar and 3 grams of net carbs.