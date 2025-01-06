LAS VEGAS — MiT Systems Inc., a developer of cloud native ERP solutions for consumer goods manufacturers and distributors, was granted the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency designation. This designation recognizes companies that deliver solutions AWS has validated based on technical proficiency, application functionality, system architecture and security.

"MiT is extremely proud to be selected and excited to participate in this newly announced AWS competency. Through our continued commitment to technical innovation and AWS partner dedication, we are well aligned to best serve the CPG industry with business-critical solutions," said Mark Maraj, chief revenue officer of MiT Systems.

MiT has partnered with AWS since 2018. In this partnership MiT developed and implements the ERP software —MCloud ERP — while AWS provides the hosting environment, or the cloud. This partnership has allowed MiT to offer its customers better security, efficiency and performance overall at a reduced cost.

“When we go into a bakery, we’re not just providing one part of the solution,” Mark Maraj explained. “We’re providing a total customer experience. They don’t have to worry about where their data is, if it’s protected, how to access the data or run it on their servers locally. We’re doing that all for them as a value-added customer service in the cloud, so they have a total enterprise solution.”

An ERP system allows bakers to record and track everything related to their business and operations including: financials, order fulfilment, EDI transactions, SBT, manufacturing, product pricing, sales commissions, deliveries, daily reconciliation, etc.

To become an AWS partner, MiT Systems’ MCloud ERP had to be vetted by AWS’s technical team to evaluate the software’s functionality, architecture and security. MiT Systems’ solution runs in the Unix operating system on the AWS’s cloud environment, which Mark Maraj explained makes it extremely secure against cyberattacks. In addition, MiT Systems uses the latest generation in graviton processors from AWS which are more efficient and sustainable and achieve better performance. Since MiT Systems partnered with AWS, the software has not experienced any downtime.

“We were given this accolade of being invited to join this new competency based on those technical achievements and the customer success that we’ve had in helping those companies,” Mark Maraj said.

With MCloud ERP, MiT Systems has helped baking companies such as Pan-O-Gold Baking, St. Cloud, Minn.; Nickles Bakery Navare, Ohio, and The H&S Family Bakeries, Baltimore, to modernize and streamline their business processes. In addition to helping these baking companies streamline their distribution, customer service, ordering, delivery and other aspects of baking, the MCloud ERP updates automatically and without the need of having any technical staff on-site.

“We don’t have to do a lot of hand-holding with implementation, updates or training given how intuitive the software is,” Mark Maraj said. “We do as much of the heavy lifting remotely for our customers without disruption to their daily operations so they can focus on what they do best: manufacturing, delivering and serving their customers and communities.”

Another point of differentiation that Bal Maraj, president and chief executive officer, MiT Systems, pointed out is that MiT develops ERP systems specifically for the bakery industry. With a typically short shelf life, bakeries have unique needs when it comes to ERP systems.

“We’ve developed a system to meet those specific needs,” Bal Maraj said. “We refer to baked goods as liquid inventory. To have the most efficient production run, you have to try and wait to accommodate the latest order is received to be included, and if you’ve underbaked, you’ve lost sales, and if you’ve overbaked, you have stales. We’re coordinating the orders with the manufacturing plant in near real-time to ensure the most accurate production run in a timely manner.”

Mark Maraj elaborated: “There’s compliance, shelf life and then order by demand. You have to plan production based on not only what the order quantity from the reps in the field will be but also forecast out and know that it’s a holiday schedule or there’s a promotion running. We use very advanced algorithms and some elements of artificial intelligence to assist with improved forecasting to get the right orders quantities and product manufactured.”