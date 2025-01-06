ATLANTA — Perkins American Food Co., a casual dining restaurant chain owned by Ascent Hospitality Management, is launching a new selection of pie-inspired donuts.

The new donuts include:

Apple pie: A glazed donut topped covered in spiced apples, sweet vanilla glaze and crumbled pie crust.

Salted caramel cream: A glazed donut topped with vanilla cheesecake, roasted almonds and salted caramel sauce.

Wildberry Delight: A raspberry-filled donut vanilla frosting, crumbled pie crust and a berry blend.

Cookies and cream: A chocolate glazed donut topped with vanilla cream and crushed cookies.

“We are delighted to kick off the new year with sweet new offerings,” said Toni Ronayne, president of Perkins American Food Co. “Our pie-inspired donuts are the right amount of fun and nostalgia with doughy layers of fresh-baked comfort in every bite. The donuts are perfect for on the go or for topping off a meal any time of day.”

Perkins pie-inspired donuts will be available for a limited time starting Jan. 8.